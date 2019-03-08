Public invited to Wembley Tesco Extra's Dance Beats fundraiser in aid of three UK health charities

Tesco Extra staff in Wembley are inviting customers to a danceathon fundraiser. Picture: Tesco Archant

Tesco staff in Wembley are telling customers to don their dancing shoes and come on down and join a record breaking fundraiser.

Tesco Extra in Wembley is taking part in a UK-wide fundraiser on July 18,19 and 20 for the supermarket's three national health charity partners - Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

Visitors to the store will be treated to some epic dance performances or they can show everyone their own moves on a specially created dance floor,

Customers can learn the 'Pump and Slide' a specially created dance routine put together by Oti Mabuse, star of Strictly Come Dancing.

The fundraiser will end in an epic 30-hour Guiness World Record attempt at Wembley stadium .

Those who can't make it to the store can show support by texting DANCE to 70507 to give £5[1]

To enter the marathon visit Tesco.com/DanceBeats