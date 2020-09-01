Search

Brent charities can apply for help from Tesco’s Bags of help Scheme

PUBLISHED: 14:28 01 September 2020

Tesco Bags of Help funding to go to local charities and organisationsl Picture: Martin Shields

Tesco Bags of Help funding to go to local charities and organisationsl Picture: Martin Shields

Martin Shields

Charities and organisations in Brent can apply for funding from Tesco’s Bags of Help Scheme.

Three grants of £1,000 each is available in the borough throughout October, November and December from the supermarket giant as part of its scheme.

Organisations supporting mental health, outdoor activities, educational activities, young carers, bereavement counselling, child poverty and vulnerable at risk children can all apply.

Jessica McCulloch, communications Manager, London & South East said: “Young people have been among those most impacted by the pandemic, with schools closing across the country and many missing out on all important services impacted by lockdown.

“We’re encouraging any group who is working to support children and young people across the UK to apply for the new funding. We hope it can make a real difference to lives of so many around the country.“

Visit tescobagsofhelp.org.uk

