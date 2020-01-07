Search

Applications open for Brent groups to apply for Tesco's Bags of Help grants

PUBLISHED: 16:32 07 January 2020

A child choosing a charity as part of Tesco's Bags of Help scheme. Picture: Kevin Lines

A child choosing a charity as part of Tesco's Bags of Help scheme. Picture: Kevin Lines

Archant

Community groups and charities across Brent are invited to apply for funding through the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

Applications have opened for 2020, with more than £6 million to be shared across England throughout the year by the supermarket chain.

Three Brent groups will be awarded grant amounts of £2,000, £1,000 or £500 every three months, as nominated by the public. The sale of reusable Bags for Life in Tesco stores are used to fund local projects.

Customers cast votes for shortlisted charities using blue tokens handed out in stores.

Keith Jackson, Tesco's Bags of Help manager, said: "From projects to improve community spaces to groups looking for support with community events, purchasing new equipment and funding coaches, we encourage you to nominate and apply, and get involved in this fantastic scheme."

The scheme runs in partnership with community charity Groundwork.

Chief exec Graham Duxbury said: "We are pleased to be able to be a part of the journey and provide support and encouragement to help local communities thrive."

