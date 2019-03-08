Search

Police investigating teen stabbing in Kingsbury

PUBLISHED: 10:09 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 08 April 2019

Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

A 19-year-old made his own way to hospital after being stabbed in Kingsbury over the weekend.

Officers were called to Kingsbury Road at 9.30pm on Saturday following reports that a teenager had been stabbed.

But when cops arrived at the scene there was no trace of the victim or suspects.

A Met spokesperson said: “Enquiries established that the injured male, aged 19, had attended a north London hospital for treatment to injuries that are not life threatening.

“No arrests at this time. Enquiries continue.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information should call police on 101 quoting CAD7631/6APR, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

