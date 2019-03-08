Teenager's fundraiser for St Luke's Hospice in memory of her beloved grandmother

Sasha Rosenbaum with accessories she makes and sells for St Luke's Hospice. Archant

The death of a much-loved grandmother has inspired a teenager to raise more than £1,000 for a Kenton charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beaded bracelets among accessories Sasha Rosenbaum sells to raise money for St Luke's Hospice. Beaded bracelets among accessories Sasha Rosenbaum sells to raise money for St Luke's Hospice.

Sasha Rosenbaum has been making and selling friendship bracelets and hair scrunchies with all proceeds going to St Luke's Hospice, in Kenton Grange.

The 15-year-old has so far raised £1,394 with plans to raise more at a Christmas fete at her school.

On the day of her Bat Mitzvah celebrations in 2016 Sasha visited her grandmother, Susanne Pressinger, at the hospice wearing a blue dress her beloved grandma had picked out for her.

Days later her grandmother died, aged just 69.

"From the very moment I walked into St Luke's, I was greeted by warm smiles from the friendly staff," said Sasha, who lives in Pinner. "All the staff were so kind and made me feel a bit less anxious.

"They told me how my grandma was such a strong, brave character and what a funny and amazing woman she was."

You may also want to watch:

Three years on she still misses her grandmother "every day". "Not only was she my relative, she was one of my closest friends. She was a caring, friendly, selfless lady, with a heart of gold.

"We used to spend every Saturday together at her house doing 'arts and crafts' as she was talented and so creative.

"I learnt so much from her, which inspired me to carry on her legacy by making handmade jewellery and other small cute items, to raise money for the hospice whilst at the same time doing the things she taught me."

Currently preparing for her GCSE exams in June and juggling co-curricular activities including guitar, art and languages, Sasha continues to makes her accessories for St Lukes.

She said: "I decided I needed to dedicate time to raise money for the wonderful people at St Lukes. I thought about how they make time for their patients and never have an excuse as to why they are too busy.

"At the end of this year, I will be doing a sale at my school to raise even more, in the hopes of smashing my £1,500 target.

"I am so glad to be fundraising and will continue to keep selling my accessories to help keep my grandma's spirit alive and to help support the good work of St Luke's. I know she would be proud!"

To support Sasha go to justgiving.com/fundraising/stlukes4mygrandma



