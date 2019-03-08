Teenager charged with stabbing to death Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams.

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Harlesden.

Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams was stabbed to death on Harlesden High Street on April 23.

Dominic Calder, 19, of Redmead Road, in Hayes, Middlesex, was arrested yesterday and is to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today charged with with murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

Detectives believe that the suspects arrived in two cars before blocking traffic in order to carry out the attack.

Meshach fled into a bookmakers seeking help before emergency servies arrived just after 9pm.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 02:47am the folowing morning.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be a stab wound.

Enguiries continue.