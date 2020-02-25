Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of raping teenage woman near Gladstone Park

A Wembley teenager has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage woman in Dollis Hill.

An 18-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested this morning (Feb 25) in connection with the attack near Gladstone Park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A woman, aged in her late teens, reported to police that she had been assaulted.

The incident happened at around 1.40am on February 23 near the entrance to Gladstone Park, Scotland Yard said.

The woman is being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives from the North West Safeguarding Unit are investigating.