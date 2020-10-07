Search

Boy, 16, charged with Anthony Adekola’s murder in Colindale

PUBLISHED: 09:20 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:20 07 October 2020

Anthony Adekola was stabbed to death in Colindale. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Anthony Adekola in Colindale.

Emergency services were called at 11.05pm on September 5 to reports of a stabbing in Debden Close.

Mr Adekola was found in nearby Martlesham Walk suffering stab injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old was charged with murder this morning (October 7) after being arrested yesterday.

He has been remanded to appear in custody at Bromley Youth Court today.

Three other teenagers have been charged with Mr Adekola’s murder.

Christian Medina, 19, and Tajuan Subaran, 18, both of New Brent Street, and a 16-year-old male from Hendon appeared in custody at the Old Bailey on September 16 and were remanded in custody to appear at the same court on December 4.

Six other males aged between 15 and 19 have been arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.

Enquiries continue by the Met’s murder squad.

