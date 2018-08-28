Sign up to ‘world’s biggest charity swim’ at Vale Farm Sports Centre

A Sudbury sports centre is inviting people to make a splash and sign up to a charity swim.

Vale Farm Sports Centre, in Watford Road, is taking part in the World’s Biggest Charity Swim to raise money for Cancer Research and Marie Curie, from March 29 to 31.

Participants have the option to swim 1.5km, 2.5km or 5km, on their own or as part of a team, making it an opportunity for swimmers of all ages and abilities to get involved.

This year also see the introduction of the “challenge of all challenges” where participants can swim a 5km distance three times, each at a different Swimathon session.

Everyone Active contract manager Chris Williams said: “We love events like the Swimathon.

“They help inspire more people to take up swimming and raise money for charity all at the same time.”

For more information and to sign up, go to the Swimathon website: swimathon.org/enter-now