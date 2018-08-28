Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Sign up to ‘world’s biggest charity swim’ at Vale Farm Sports Centre

PUBLISHED: 19:00 22 January 2019

Vale Farm Sports Centre are urging people to join the 'world's biggest' swimathon. Picture: Everyone Active

Vale Farm Sports Centre are urging people to join the 'world's biggest' swimathon. Picture: Everyone Active

Archant

A Sudbury sports centre is inviting people to make a splash and sign up to a charity swim.

Vale Farm Sports Centre, in Watford Road, is taking part in the World’s Biggest Charity Swim to raise money for Cancer Research and Marie Curie, from March 29 to 31.

Participants have the option to swim 1.5km, 2.5km or 5km, on their own or as part of a team, making it an opportunity for swimmers of all ages and abilities to get involved.

This year also see the introduction of the “challenge of all challenges” where participants can swim a 5km distance three times, each at a different Swimathon session.

Everyone Active contract manager Chris Williams said: “We love events like the Swimathon.

“They help inspire more people to take up swimming and raise money for charity all at the same time.”

For more information and to sign up, go to the Swimathon website: swimathon.org/enter-now

Topic Tags:

Most Read

England’s Raheem Sterling asks Brent Council to let him save his childhood community centre in Stonebridge

Raheem Sterling . Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Jaden Moodie killing: Wembley man charged with Waltham Forest teen’s murder

A Wembley man has been arrested and charged with murder over Jaden Moodie's death. Picture: Met Police

Man in his 60s pulled from canal in Stonebridge

Man's body pulled from canal in Stonebridge. Photo: Met Police

Reformed drug dealer from Queen’s Park turns his life around and hopes to inspire others

Bradley Laurencin who has turned his life around

Man found guilty over Neasden stabbings as police say victims lucky to be alive

Aaron Sinclair.

Most Read

England’s Raheem Sterling asks Brent Council to let him save his childhood community centre in Stonebridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jaden Moodie killing: Wembley man charged with Waltham Forest teen’s murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 60s pulled from canal in Stonebridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Reformed drug dealer from Queen’s Park turns his life around and hopes to inspire others

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found guilty over Neasden stabbings as police say victims lucky to be alive

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Saints close gap on leaders Pitshanger Dynamo

St Panteleimon goalkeeper Jake Knight (Pic: Anastasios Salapatas)

Dubois set to return to ring in March

Heavyweight hope Daniel Dubois (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Sign up to ‘world’s biggest charity swim’ at Vale Farm Sports Centre

Vale Farm Sports Centre are urging people to join the 'world's biggest' swimathon. Picture: Everyone Active

Call to clear chewing gum from Wembley Park’s station platforms

The chewing gum scourge at Wembley Park. Picture: Hamant Verma

Harlesden secondary school holds first parliamentary debate and elects student prime minister

Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College pupil stands to make a speech at the school's first Student Parliament event. Picture: CJMLC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists