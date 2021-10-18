Swan stops train in its track at Kensal Rise

Published: 1:13 PM October 18, 2021

A swan on the track at Kensal Rise - Credit: @HugoLavell

It's not every day commuters see a swan stop a train in its tracks.

But that is what held up workers and school pupils in Kensal Rise and beyond this morning (October 18).

Trains on the overland tracks from Stratford to Richmond and Clapham Junction were cancelled after the bird alighted on the tracks at Kensal Rise Station at around 8am.

Honesty boss, I’m late for work because a pair of swans descended on Kensal Rise…. #kensalrise pic.twitter.com/jTvHyc9pFZ — Hugo Lavell (@HugoLavell) October 18, 2021

Commuters took to Twitter as further down the track people anxiously waited to know why the trains were delayed.

@HugoLavell tweeted a picture writing: "Honesty boss, I’m late for work because a pair of swans descended on Kensal Rise."

Fellow commuter @Davidgrayrhodes tweeted "New one… swan wipes out commute at #kensalrise @TfL doing their best…"

@BukkyOnTheRadio added: "Big up the teenager who took action to protect the Swan at Kensal Rise this morning. Keeping it calm and all sorts."

However commuters further down the line were left in the dark, with one tweeting Transport for London directly asking at 8.33am:

"@TfL what's going on with the 7.40 from Stratford to Richmond? We have been stuck at Brondesbury since 8.15, with zero communication from the driver??"

TfL responded there were "severe delays, while we remove an animal from the track at Kensal Rise.

"London Buses are accepting tickets via any reasonable route."

@nationalrailenq tweeted: "All lines have reopened at Kensal Rise, following animals on the railway line at the station.

"Whilst service recovers, trains between West Hampstead and Richmond / Clapham Junction may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 40 minutes or revised."

The swan's current condition is unknown.

TfL has been contacted.



