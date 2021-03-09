Sven Badzak's mother launches campaign to eradicate knife crime

Published: 1:45 PM March 9, 2021 Updated: 1:54 PM March 9, 2021

The grieving mother of a 22-year-old aspiring lawyer who was killed in Kilburn is to launch a campaign to eradicate knife and gun crime.

Sven Badzak was stabbed to death in a "barbaric attack" on Saturday, February 6 while buying orange juice for his mum.

Jasna Badzak, who lives in Maida Vale, is working on Sven's Law - a campaign which could see anyone caught with a knife or gun sentenced to a minimum five years in jail.

Jasna Badzak with her son Sven seeing in the new year before he was murdered - Credit: Jasna Badzak

"I'm constantly devastated. Sven's death is the only thing I can think about, I can't believe it happened," Jasna said.

"I think what I was doing a month ago when he was alive, what I could have done to prevent it, which is nothing."

She said describing those who stabbed him as "vicious animals is too cruel to animals": "So now we are going to launch a campaign to simply end it. It has to end, next is you, next is your child."

Jasna, former chair of the local Conservative association, has called on Shaun Bailey, Conservative London mayoral candidate, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson to support the campaign.

Murdered Sven Badzak during Boris Johnson's Mayoral campaign in 2008 - Credit: Jasna Badzak

She is working with Stephen Vullo QC on a legal framework, and believes stop and search is part of the solution.

"We want to treat knife and gun crime the same. If you are caught carrying a gun you get a mandatory sentence of five years. For knives it's far too lenient. They feel they own the streets."

Jasna saw her son at the Northwick Park mortuary last month.

"Because it was a murder it was the most horrible thing you can experience because he was behind a glass. You can't touch, you can't hug. I kept apologising to him. I was crying obviously, then his father collapsed on the ground.

"Sven was kind-hearted, extremely polite and generous. The only option I have is getting his killers in jail forever."

Five males have been arrested on suspicion of murder, Scotland Yard said.

One 17-year-old, two 19-year-olds and two 20-year-old men are due back on bail in late March and April.

Police continue to seek witnesses.

Det Ch Insp Mark Wrigley said: “Sven’s family has been left utterly devastated and we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”

Anybody with information should call police on 101 with reference CAD 5580/06Feb.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



