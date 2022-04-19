Fears for Wembley shopping as Superdrug becomes latest to close

Fears have been raised for the sustainability of Wembley’s former shopping heart after the closure of a long-serving shop.

Shutting for the final time on March 26, Superdrug has left High Road after several decades of serving the community.

The health and beauty shop was respected as one of the original anchor shops along the street. It joins several other former big name brands in leaving with C&A, M&S, BHS and Woolworths having also packed up over the years.

Superdrug said it did not want to close but was required to by the landlord’s wish to redevelop. Staff have been offered similar roles in nearby shops with Station Road, Harrow, being the closest.

While Wembley has welcomed increasing development around the Stadium and Arena, residents are wary of the shopping heart being left behind in the change.

On the Brent and Kilburn Times Facebook page readers shared thoughts of a growing gap between the quality of Wembley’s flats and its shops.

“Haven't been to Wembley High Road for a couple of years as it has gone downhill,” wrote Patsy Clench. “If you want pound shops it's your place but as for any good retail shops, no can do.”

Anand Halai said: “Attraction of Wembley High Road has gone downhill since all the big retailers have closed.”

Rajesh K Bhuva added: “[It only has] pound shops and fast food coupled with odds and sod shops… Wembley is enjoying building top end flats but dead end shops.”

In response, Renata Guimarães posted: “I wonder where all the high end residents shop at? No wait, there [are probably] no residents living there - they are all investment properties, so they're probably empty.”

Several Wembley councillors and the local Chamber of Commerce have been approached for comment but no response had been received at the time of writing.

The PR firm representing Superdrug released a statement last week. This read: “It has been confirmed that the Wembley High Road Superdrug store ceased trading on March 26.

“All team members from the store were offered the same hours in their most local store, resulting in some staff being closer to home.

“The store closure was not driven by Superdrug, instead it has arisen due to the landlord’s redevelopment plans for the site.”