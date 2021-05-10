Published: 12:00 PM May 10, 2021

A new bandstand will launch on Olympic Way in early June, and be a stage for up-and-coming musicians as part of the Wembley Park Live events - Credit: Quintain

Free, open-air entertainment returns to Wembley Park next month for a summer of fun as lockdown eases.

The Summer of Play events season starting on June 4 is a 13 week extravaganza of free, family-friendly events, including live music, public art trails, open-air sporting and exercise, and outdoor film screenings for locals and visitors.

Summer on Screen event returns. Here the Bohemian Rhapsody screening in Arena Square, Wembley Park. - Credit: Chris Winter/Quintain

The cultural and sporting events will take place in the pocket parks and pedestrianised boulevards of the neighbourhood, including on the newly expanded Olympic Way, which this year will serve as the gateway to the UEFA European Champions tournament taking place at Wembley Stadium.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until August 27, people can enjoy live music taking place on the bandstand.

Acts will include soloists and duos from the Busk in London roster, musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as Brent-grown talent.

Music will range from easy-listening and folk to jazz, classical, showtunes and pop favourites.

International Busking Day, a celebration of pop-up music and street performances, supported by the Mayor of London, returns on July 25 from 2pm to 8pm.

On June 11 and 12 Quintain will host GameChangers for a weekend of special football activities before the start of the UEFA European Championships.

People will have a chance to play football with new rules created by leading videogame designers.

An art installation on the ‘Spanish Steps’ in Wembley Park by Micah Purnell - Credit: Chris Winter/Quintain

New summer commissions will be added to an art trail.

From July 29, a free outdoor cinema, Summer on Screen, will return for five weeks in the Events Pad, across from the London Designer Outlet, on Wembley Park Boulevard where people can sit on socially distant deckchairs or beanbags and enjoy films under a starry sky.

Josh McNorton, cultural director at regeneration giant Quintain, said summer 2021 "has been a long time in the planning".

He added: "This year’s theme is to inspire and unleash the potential of creative talent in music, visual arts and sport while bringing Londoners together to ‘play’ in Wembley Park.

"The 13-week programme will give people from all over the capital and beyond, access to inspiring art, music and the rich diversity Wembley Park has to offer, over the entire summer season.”