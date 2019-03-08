Challenge to live on a food parcel for five days launched by Stonebridge food bank charity

Could you survive comfortably on a week's foodbank parcel and raise money for a Stonebridge charity at the same time?

That is the challenge that Sufra NW London, in Pitfields Way, has launched this week to raise awareness of the huge increase in its vital service.

Sufra's Food Bank Challenge involves surviving on an emergency food parcel for five days from November 4 to 8 but is flexible if people wish to start earlier or later.

Participants are asked to raise sponsorship from friends and family to help towards feed vulnerable people in urgent need of food and basic toiletries.

Last year food bank staff distributed emergency food aid to 9,542 people experiencing extreme financial difficulties.

Nirmean Sawi, capacity building officer at Sufra said: "We have seen a huge increase in demand for our Food Bank in recent years due to rising poverty levels across the country.

"In the part of London where Sufra is based, a shocking 47 percent of children now live in poverty.

"Our food parcels provide a life-line during a time of crisis by helping to alleviate hunger - but living on basic food items for a week is not easy."

There are two ways to get involved.

Sufra is offering a food parcel delivery but it must be ordered before October 28 and costs £20.

Or people can choose to buy items from Sufra's list and obey the specified quantities - five pieces of fruit OR vegetables for example, which could be a huge challenge for some.

They are also only allowed one roll of toilet paper and just one bar of soap for all their washing needs.

People are encouraged to keep a diary or take pictures of their meals and share the updates on their social media accounts and using the hashtag #FoodBankChallenge, tag @SufraNWLondon so the charity can share it.

For more information and to sign up head to https://bit.ly/2oiKbLd

