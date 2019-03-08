Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Stonebridge charity hosts From Syria, With Love fundraiser in support of refugees

PUBLISHED: 11:55 15 May 2019

A still from After Spring. Picture: Tribeca Film Festival

A still from After Spring. Picture: Tribeca Film Festival

Archant

A Stonebridge foodbank charity is hosting a film and food fundraiser in support of refugees.

Sufra NW London is hosting its From Syria, With Love event at the Mount Stewart School in Carlisle Gardens, Harrow, on Saturday from 5.30pm to 11pm.

Open to all faiths and all people, the charity is screening the award-winning film After Spring, which depicts the lives of those living and working in Zaatari, the world's biggest camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

It will be followed by a panel discussion with refugee families and professionals that help those in crisis situations.

You may also want to watch:

After sunset, a traditional Iftar meal, eaten by families when breaking their fast during Ramadan, will be served.

Children are welcome as there will be supervised activities in a nearby room.

Tickets cost £20 for adults, £10 for children five to 17. Under-fives are free.

All the money raised will go directly to support refugees and asylum seekers.

For tickets go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/from-syria-with-love-tickets-60921363438

Most Read

Woman’s body found in warehouse following fire inferno in Neasden

A woman's body has been found in the warehouse following the fire. Picture: @LondonFire

Neasden fire: Families evacuated after blaze tears through North Circular warehouse

A woman's body has been found in the warehouse following the fire. Picture: @LondonFire

Primary school in Wembley sets up Elsley Farm complete with sheep, chickens and guinea pigs

Elsley Primary School pupils look at lambs that have come to stay over the summer term

Teenager charged with stabbing to death Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Kingsbury neighbours oppose double yellow lines saying: ‘It’ll pit us against each other’

Tahira Choudray, Tom O'Mara, Alison McArthur and Seamus McCarthy say roundabouts on the Springfield Estate don't need double yellow lines. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Most Read

Woman’s body found in warehouse following fire inferno in Neasden

A woman's body has been found in the warehouse following the fire. Picture: @LondonFire

Neasden fire: Families evacuated after blaze tears through North Circular warehouse

A woman's body has been found in the warehouse following the fire. Picture: @LondonFire

Primary school in Wembley sets up Elsley Farm complete with sheep, chickens and guinea pigs

Elsley Primary School pupils look at lambs that have come to stay over the summer term

Teenager charged with stabbing to death Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Kingsbury neighbours oppose double yellow lines saying: ‘It’ll pit us against each other’

Tahira Choudray, Tom O'Mara, Alison McArthur and Seamus McCarthy say roundabouts on the Springfield Estate don't need double yellow lines. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Former QPR star Allen wants club to be patient with Warburton

Mark Warburton was named the new Queens Park Rangers boss on a two-year deal last week (pic: Owen Humphreys/PA)

Cricket: Rayner delighted with Middlesex rewards

Middlesex's Ollie Rayner (right) and wicketkeeper John Simpson (left) celebrate (pic John Walton/PA)

Cricket: Rayner haul helps Middlesex take control

Middlesex's Ollie Rayner (right) and wicketkeeper John Simpson (left) celebrate (pic John Walton/PA)

Boxing: Powerday Hooks hope for gr-eight weekend at National finals

Powerday Hooks youngsters James Nuttall, Jamie Barrett, Nathan BArrett and Tony O'Donnell celebrate with coach Steve Newland

Wembley fire fighters come to the rescue of five trapped kittens

Wembley fire crews rescued five trapped kittens. Picture: @LFB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists