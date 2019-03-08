Stonebridge charity hosts From Syria, With Love fundraiser in support of refugees

A Stonebridge foodbank charity is hosting a film and food fundraiser in support of refugees.

Sufra NW London is hosting its From Syria, With Love event at the Mount Stewart School in Carlisle Gardens, Harrow, on Saturday from 5.30pm to 11pm.

Open to all faiths and all people, the charity is screening the award-winning film After Spring, which depicts the lives of those living and working in Zaatari, the world's biggest camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

It will be followed by a panel discussion with refugee families and professionals that help those in crisis situations.

After sunset, a traditional Iftar meal, eaten by families when breaking their fast during Ramadan, will be served.

Children are welcome as there will be supervised activities in a nearby room.

Tickets cost £20 for adults, £10 for children five to 17. Under-fives are free.

All the money raised will go directly to support refugees and asylum seekers.

For tickets go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/from-syria-with-love-tickets-60921363438