Appeal for witnesses after teenager shot in Sudbury

Williams Way. PIcture: Google Archant

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses following a shooting in Sudbury where a teenager was injured.

Emergency services were scrambled to Williams Way at about 10.15pm on December 3 following reports of gunshots.

Officers found a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot injuries.

He was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a north London hospital for treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who has any information that will help the investigation.

Police constable Mather, from the Met’s gun crime squad, said: “This shooting happened in a residential street when a lot of local residents would have been at home and we are keen to talk to as many witnesses as possible.

“In particular, we would like to speak to anyone who saw a dark coloured vehicle in the estate at the time.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information can call Trident via 101 with crime reference 7797/3Dec.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.