Free gym sessions gifted to NHS staff at Sudbury sports centre

PUBLISHED: 12:56 24 December 2018

Vale Farm Sport's Centre is offering NHS staff free gym entry over Christmas. Picture: Everyone Active

Vale Farm Sport's Centre is offering NHS staff free gym entry over Christmas. Picture: Everyone Active

Archant

Front line NHS staff and members of emergency services have free entry to a Sudbury sports centre until the New Year.

Vale Farm Sports Centre, in Watford Road, is making the gesture in recognition of the hard work and long unsociable hours faced by staff during the Christmas period.

On December 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 from 9am to 4pm, those who hold a valid Emergency Services ID card will be granted free access to the gyms, swimming pools and showers.

It comes after the same offer was made on Christmas Eve between 6am and 4pm.

Everyone Active general manager, Tiffany Johnson, said: “Christmas is a special time of year.

“But many emergency service workers put in extra shifts and incredibly long hours to keep us safe and well.

“Whether they want to stop by for a hot shower, a swim in the pool or to let off some steam in the gym, we will welcome them through our doors.”

Free gym sessions gifted to NHS staff at Sudbury sports centre

