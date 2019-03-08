Community urges TfL to halt sale of vital car park outside Sudbury Town station

Local neighbours urge TfL not to sell the car park at Sudbury Town Station to developers. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Jonathan Goldberg

A Sudbury community is urging the mayor of London to stop transport chiefs selling off a “vital” car park outside their step-free station.

Transport for London (TfL) plans to sell the 80-space facility outside Sudbury Town Tube to developers Pocket Living, retaining just three bays for disabled people.

Pocket Living has submitted a planning application to Brent Council to build 61 homes on the site, which will be sold “at a discount” to buyers.

It's a fresh blow for neighbours, who last month sent a petition to Sadiq Khan asking him to reinstate the 245 bus that used to stop at the station. As reported in this paper, some neighbours said they would have to drive to the station as a result of the bus route changes.

Dee Grewall of Sudbury Residents Association (SRA) said: “We are appalled and distressed at the mayor's decision to sell part of our station car park to a developer.

“Our residential streets are already being overloaded by commuters and the mayor's action will lead to even more disruption and misery for us, the local residents and commuters.”

A spokesperson for Sudbury Tenants and Residents Association (STRA) said: “The car park is a vital amenity for local residents, particularly the elderly, disabled, parents with pushchairs and young children, and those that find it difficult to use the stairs.

“This station is unique and fully accessible to all who are mobility challenged, as they can park their car next to the station and have step free access to the platforms.”

They added: “If Sudbury Town station car park is sold, the mayor and TfL's vision for equality, diversity and inclusivity will not be met.”

Lib Dem campaigner Paul Lorber said: “The idea to sell off almost all of the car park is barmy and must be stopped.”

But Graeme Craig, director of commercial development at TfL, countered: “As one of London's largest landowners, we have a vital role to play in unlocking the potential of our land to deliver the homes that the capital desperately needs. [...] We recognise the importance of ensuring our transport network is accessible, which is why we are proposing to retain the disabled parking bays as part of the development.” He added the impact on station users had been “assessed”.