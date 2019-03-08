Search

Student's laptop plea: Help find stolen computer to keep PhD dream alive

PUBLISHED: 12:01 23 September 2019

Tomi Kassim, who had a laptop with 10 years of academic work on it stolen. Picture: Tomi Kassim

Tomi Kassim, who had a laptop with 10 years of academic work on it stolen. Picture: Tomi Kassim

Archant

A would-be PhD student is appealing for help to find a laptop stolen from her car in the car park of Tesco in Brent Cross.

Tomi Kassim's laptop. Picture: Tomi KassimTomi Kassim's laptop. Picture: Tomi Kassim

Tomi Kassim is hoping to complete an application to study at the University of Oxford, but having lost 10 years of academic work saved to her computer she's worried she'll be unable to begin a dissertation examining how activism through performing arts can change people's behaviour.



Tomi, currently a postgraduate student at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, had stopped at Tesco but while she was away from her car, at 7.30pm on September 11, a bag with personal effects and the red Dell model computer was taken.

"All of my coursework was lost and the whole of a research chapter as part of the phD proposal," she said. "It's senseless - none of it is of value to anyone but me."

Tomi asked for anyone in possession of the laptop to return it to Tesco store or Mountview Theatre School in Peckham, or to call 07949 245 471.

