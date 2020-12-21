'Thank you NHS' - Students' support as vaccine rolled out

Published: 11:03 AM December 21, 2020 Updated: 11:10 AM December 21, 2020

Emily Da Silva Mendes, 13, holds her "thank you" letter, alongside staff members at the Brent older adults community mental health and memory service team at Fairfields House with posters from Ark Elvin Academy. - Credit: Polly Hancock

With the vaccine being launched across the country, NHS staff have received messages of support from Brent students.

Emily Silva and friends from Ark Elvin Academy - and mum Maria who works at the service - created posters and decorations to cheer up staff in Central and Northwest London NHS Foundation Trust's community mental health and memory service team at Fairfields House in Kingsbury.

In a letter on day one of the vaccine, Emily wrote to staff: "You, the person reading this, are so brave. You're strong, warm-hearted, caring.

"You are putting your life at risk for the benefit and wellbeing of others and I'm so grateful for that.

"Please remember, no matter how hard it is, or how much you wish it would go away (your pain, stress, virus as one), you are amazing.

"You, I, we, the world will overcome this together."

Emma Barton, service manager, said: “It is a really wonderful, kind and thoughtful letter. It’s quite accurate and surprisingly wise on resilience and her heartfelt thanks – and pictures - to our staff is really appreciated. Thank you Emily.”

Emily Da Silva Mendes, 13, and mother Maria Da Silva outside Fairfields House. - Credit: Polly Hancock

