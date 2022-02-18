Storm Eunice blows the roofs off five Kilburn houses

Houses on Kilburn Park Road stripped of their roofs by Storm Eunice - Credit: Elliot Norman

Storm Eunice blew the roofs off five houses in Kilburn today (February 18).

A dramatic photo shows the damage caused by the storm which saw record breaking gusts in the capital, with wind speeds reaching up to 64 miles per hour at Northolt in West London.

Despite the damage to the houses on Kilburn Park Road, police report that there were "seemingly no injuries" at the storm-related incident.

Contractor Elliot Norman was refurbishing a flat nearby affected by flash flooding in the area last year .

He said on Twitter that he was outside "unloading some stuff" when the roofs were blown off in the storm : "Terrible unfortunately but luckily no one was below when it dropped and no injuries."

Emergency services were at the scene at around 4.30pm helping residents to safety.

