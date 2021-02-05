Developer's initiative sees two Stonebridge schools get laptops and tablets

Published: 3:03 PM February 5, 2021

Stonebridge Primary School pupils were given five laptops to help with homeschooling. - Credit: Brent Council

Children at two primary schools in Stonebridge have been given 15 laptops and tablets from the council and a housing developer.

Stonebridge Primary School (SPS) and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School (OLOL) have received the equipment to help pupils with homeschooling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The equipment is provided by Brent Council and Higgins Partnership, which is redeveloping Hillside and Milton Avenue.

Niki Ellement, acting headteacher at OLOL, said they were "delighted to receive ten tablets" for the school's pupils.

"These will make a difference to many of our families. The devices will enable the pupils to gain access to their daily online lessons with their teacher during this national lockdown and for home learning activities in the future."

Sophie Allen, headteacher at SPS, said they "appreciated the donation of this crucial equipment" adding: "Ensuring all our pupils have access to the Stonebridge school online learning offer has been one of the biggest challenges this lockdown.

"The five laptops donated will ensure even more of our pupils are able to continue with their learning on appropriate devices through accessing the live lessons and learning platforms that we are offering as a school.

Brent Council awarded Higgins a £22 million contract for the redevelopment of Hillside and Milton Avenue in September.

Higgins will design a selection of 51 one, two and three-bedroom flats, and 22 four-bedroom town houses, some of which will be wheelchair adaptable, for 73 families who are overcrowded or in temporary accommodation.

The site includes a new retail unit, a public space with a new playground and outdoor gym and a series of bridges over the existing canal feeder that runs through the sites.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, Brent's housing chief, said: "We're always keen for our contractors to give back to Brent's communities and I'm grateful to Higgins for this wonderful initiative to help local schoolchildren access homeschooling and digital learning.

"I'm looking forward to working with the Stonebridge community as we progress with this development."

Steve Leakey, managing director of Higgins, said: "We are committed to working with the local community on every project we do and are delighted to be able to work with Brent Council to help local Stonebridge school children gain access to homeschooling more easily.