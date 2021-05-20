News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Flat fire in Stonebridge under investigation

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:24 PM May 20, 2021   
London Fire Brigade

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a flat fire in Stonebridge Park. - Credit: LFB

Fire chiefs and Met Police are investigating a blaze at a flat in Stonebridge.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters were called to a flat fire in Stonebridge Park just after 4.30am on Tuesday (May 18).

Part of a living room in a third-floor flat was damaged by fire, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Station Officer Abid Ali Chaudary, who was at the scene, said: “Crews arrived to find a small fire in the corner of the living room and the flat was heavily smoke logged.

“A man had already left the property before the brigade arrived and crews worked swiftly to make the scene safe and prevent the fire from spreading further.”

The brigade was called at 4.36am and the fire was under control by 5.12am.

Fire crews from North Kensington, Park Royal, Wembley and Willesden fire stations attended the scene.

London Fire Brigade
Metropolitan Police
