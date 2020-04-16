Search

Murder investigation launched as woman dies following fire in Stonebridge

PUBLISHED: 13:47 16 April 2020

Woman dies in Stonebridge fire. Picture: LFB

Woman dies in Stonebridge fire. Picture: LFB

Archant

A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal fire in Stonebridge.

Emergency crews were called to a residential address in Alric Avenue at 2.15am this morning (April 16) following reports of a blaze.

A 36-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at 6:07am, police said.

Formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Firefighters managed to rescue two other people from the fire using their ladder and breathing apparatus.

Another woman, aged in her 60s, was also taken to hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of arson and taken into police custody.

The man arrested and the dead woman are believed to be known to each other.

“At this time the cause of the fire is being treated as suspicious,” a Scotland Yard spokesperson said.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have been informed and an investigation has been launched.

A referral has been made to the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards following police contact with the victim a few hours prior to the fire.

Anyone who may have information that could help police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 591/16 April.

Topic Tags:

