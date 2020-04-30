Search

Man charged with murdering woman following fatal fire in Stonebridge

PUBLISHED: 11:49 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 30 April 2020

Stonebridge fire victim Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons. Picture: Met Police

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Stonebridge.

Damion Simmons, 44, of no fixed address, has been charged with murdering Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons, 36, who lived in Brent.

He was further charged with arson with intent to endanger life, criminal damage endangering life, disclosing private and sexual photographs with intent to cause distress, and voyeurism, Scotland Yard said.

He was remanded to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court this morning (April 30).

Police were called to the blaze in Alric Avenue at 2.15am on April 16.

Denise was taken to hospital with serious injuries and pronounced dead at 6.07am.

A post-mortem examination Northwick Park on April 22 gave cause of death as burns and inhalation of fire fumes.

Another woman, aged in her 60s, was also taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct [IOPC] has launched an independent investigation in relation to previous police contact with the victim a few hours prior to the fire.

