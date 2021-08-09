Published: 10:54 AM August 9, 2021

Residents in Kenton say the fly-tipping and stinking moulds of rubbish are attracting flies and maggots - Credit: Preesha Gajparia

Fed-up residents in Kenton say they are tired of dealing with ongoing fly-tipping that is attracting foxes and flies.

People living around Kenton Park Avenue have begged their council to fix the problem, with rubbish piling up along their streets.

They say the area has become a fly-tipping hotspot, with people dumping bags filled with food waste.

Residents said this led to an infestation of flies and maggots, and that foxes regularly drag food across the street creating more mess for them to deal with.

Local Preesha Gajparia said the ongoing issue "is only getting worse".

"The animals that the piles of rubbish attract create more mess across our street and driveways," she added.

“My neighbours and I are constantly picking up the rubbish that ends up in our driveways.

"This is unfair on us as residents and we are fed up with clearing a constant mess that is not ours.

“Rubbish has always been on our road since we moved here, it attracts loads of foxes during the night.

“I have also seen some rats too. When we wake up there is rubbish scattered across the road. It’s becoming really bad now and something needs to be done.”

Preesha said the situation improved after she raised the issue with ward councillor Ajay Maru, which led to more regular visits to and clear-ups at the site.

However, she said things have regressed over the past few months and that those living in the area are becoming frustrated once more.

Neighbours have complained about the health and safety issues, including the pile blocking sections of the pavement, as well as how unsightly it is and the bad smell it gives off, particularly during summer months.

Harrow Green Party’s Emma Wallace has been supporting the community.

She said: “It is unacceptable that people are illegally dumping their waste here, which is only encouraging others to leave their rubbish on these weekly growing piles.

“The council must take stronger action against the protagonists so the problem is resolved once and for all, installing CCTV and prosecuting those who are repeatedly fly-tipping in the area.

“A long-term solution needs to be found to ensure that the local neighbourhood is a safe and pleasant area for all to live in and access.”

Harrow Council has been contacted for comment.