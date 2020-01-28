Plans to provide step-free access to Willesden Green tube station 'progressing' says City Hall member

Navin Shah AM, Cllr Janice Long and TfL's Dave Leboff. Picture: City Hall Archant

There is "sign of progress" in getting step-free access Willesden Green Tube station, according to Brent's City Hall member.

Navin Shah, Labour's London Assembly Member, joined Dudden Hill's Cllr Janice Long and Transport for London (TfL) officers on Monday to explore options to improve accessibility at the station.

Mr Shah submitted a petition to the Mayor of London last year, on behalf of Willesden Green Access Group and local councillors, which urged both City Hall and TfL to address the lack of step-free access at the busy Jubilee Line station.

He said: "There has been a significant amount of lobbying for step-free access to be installed at Willesden Green, and this visit marked a sign of progress for the campaign being led by Brent councillors and local activists.

"The walkabout of the station was a constructive way of visualising the various options for improving accessibility, and we had useful and pragmatic discussions with TfL officers about how some of these ideas could be potentially included in an expanded feasibility study."

During the visit to the station, the cohort surveyed the platform, ticketing areas and staff car-park, and discussed potential options for installing step-free access routes, how much they would cost and how long they would take.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is investing £200 million into boosting step-free access across the whole London Underground network.

In 2018, the government removed its grant from TfL's budget, equating to £700 million annually, over a five year period.

This means that TfL is one of the only transport authorities in the world that does not receive a grant from central government to support its operating costs.

Mr Shah added: "I look forward to seeing future joined-up working between TfL and Brent Council progress and funding secured for the extended feasibility study to explore step-free access options."