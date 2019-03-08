Community gathers at the launch of St Raphael's Edible Garden

Opening Ceremony event for St. Raphael's Community Garden. Archant

A derelict piece of land in Stonebridge has been turned into an edible garden for the whole community to enjoy.

Brent's mayor Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi was on hand to cut the ribbon at the launch of The St Raphael Community Garden on Saturday.

The "edible garden", managed and run by Sufra Food bank in Pitfield Way, emerged from a local campaign by neighbours wishing to develop a food growing project for the community.

The garden now boasts a teaching tipi, a chicken coup, a wildlife pond, a fruit tree orchard, compost dins, plenty of raised beds and an open-sided pergola.

Nirman Sawi, capacity building officer at Sufra, said: "The garden provides a therapeutic space from where we can invest in the skills, health and wellbeing of local people, whilst improving the appearance of the estate and giving residents an opportunity to come together, have fun and grow food."