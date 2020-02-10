St Raphael's Estate regeneration: George the Poet to headline free music event led by St Raphael Estate youths

St Raphael Estate neighbours Vivian Nakintu, 20, Zahra Mudhir, 16, Toni Dyer-Miller, 22 and Delaney Dawkins, 17, who all helped to organise the L.O.U.D. event in Wembley Park. Picture: Brent Council Archant

Young people living on St Raphael's Estate have been invited to a free music event in Wembley Park where they'll have a chance to have their say on regeneration plans for where they live.

George the Poet grew up on the St Raphael's Estate in Neasden. Picture: Brent Council George the Poet grew up on the St Raphael's Estate in Neasden. Picture: Brent Council

The youth-led L.O.U.D. (Light on Unheard Dreams),is taking place at the Drum, in the Brent Civic Centre, from 6.30pm on February 15.

An evening of performances by local artists will be headlined by award-winning spoken word artist George The Poet, who grew up on the estate.

A specially commissioned photography exhibition opens on the night, showcasing portrait images of young St Raph residents with their accompanying 'statements of aspiration'.

Idil Hassan, 22, Delaney Dawkins, 17, Vivian Nakintu, 20, Zahra Mudhir, 16, Toni Dyer-Miller, 22, and Milena Laura Zywica, 16, who all grew up and live on the estate, have spent six months designing, coordinating and promoting the event in collaboration with Beyond The Box Consultants, a youth engagement agency.

Delaney Dawkins, one of the L.O.U.D event organisers. Picture: Brent Council Delaney Dawkins, one of the L.O.U.D event organisers. Picture: Brent Council

Delaney said: "What's happening on the estate is a big question for residents.

"We thought; let's hear young people's views while at the same time elevating up-and-coming artists.

"We've put a lot of love, and a lot of thought, into the event, so I hope people will turn up and learn more about what's going on."

They each applied for their paid part-time role and were interviewed.

Brent Council cabinet members agreed in November that those on the estate should get to vote on what will happen to their homes.

Sadiq Khan says major estate regeneration schemes must have residents' backing before they can receive funding from his office.

The plan will be agreed by full council in the spring.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, Brent's housing and welfare reform chief, said the council has been "working closely" with community groups for a year to create plans for how homes on the estate could "look and feel".

"Young people have to be in the driving seat and it is vital that their voices are heard loud and clear," she added.

"I'm really proud to see the remarkable job our young people have done putting together this very special event and I encourage the community to come out on the night and support them."

To book free tickets, search for 'LOUD' on Eventbrite or visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/loud-event-tickets-87004403513