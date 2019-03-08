Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Places to celebrate St Patricks Day in Brent this weekend

PUBLISHED: 13:58 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 13 March 2019

Irish music and dancing at Wembley Park for St Patricks Day on March 17.

Irish music and dancing at Wembley Park for St Patricks Day on March 17.

Archant

Enjoy a host of free activities in Brent to celebrate St Patricks Day this weekend.

Family friendly “Shamrock Sessions” are taking place in Wembley Park on Sunday with live Irish music, traditional dance, comedy and children’s activies.

The event to celebrate Ireland’s patron saint, which falls on March 17, is hosted by Boxpark Wembley.

The fun kicks off at 4pm with The Shipsters, a traditional Irish band who will be accompanied by Ceilidh-style dancers.

There will be jigging dancers and stand up comedians taking over the main stage until 8pm.

For kids there is also face painting, balloon artists and crafts sessions.

Down the road at the Windemere Pub in South Kenton, Irish landlord Noel Hehir is marking his 10 years in charge by throwing a big St Patrick’s Day celebration across Saturday and Sunday.

As well as live traditional Irish music on both days, there will be Irish dancers on Sunday afternoon and free Irish stew.

There are also drink promotions and discounts on the Windemere’s selection of ales.

If the weather’s nice revellers can sit in the large beer garden to enjoy them.

Noel said: “It’s always a very popular weekend and we’ve plenty on offer for all the family including activities for kids during the day and live music in the evenings.

“It should be a fantastic event and we’re looking forward to welcoming both old and new customers.”

The doors are also being flung wide with free food and music at the Rising Sun in Harlesden Road, Willesden.

The pub is hosting a knees-up from 6.30pm on Sunday.

Manager Michaela Grealis said: “We’re an Irish pub, we’re Irish-run, so why not celebrate St Patrick’s Day?

“We have a band coming over from Ireland – it’ll be nice.”

Most Read

A motorcylist in his 30s has died following a collision with a car in Cricklewood

Claremont Road at the junction of Pennine Drive where a motorcyclist died following a collision with a car. Picture: Google

Queensbury tube station death: Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in underground assault

Queensbury station. Picture: secretlondon123 / Flickr

‘It’s like a bereavement’: How the ‘brutal’ deportation of a Harlesden father to Jamaica has distressed his teenage children left behind

Anthea Hart. Picture: YouTube

Risaan Udayakumar stabbing: Wembley parents slam teen’s seven year sentence for killing his sister’s ‘secret boyfriend’

Wembley victim Risaan Udayakumar was killed by his girlfriend's brother. Picture: Herts Police

Kilburn man who repeatedly beat his pregnant girlfriend is jailed for three years

Reece Penkert. Picture: CPS

Most Read

A motorcylist in his 30s has died following a collision with a car in Cricklewood

Claremont Road at the junction of Pennine Drive where a motorcyclist died following a collision with a car. Picture: Google

Queensbury tube station death: Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in underground assault

Queensbury station. Picture: secretlondon123 / Flickr

‘It’s like a bereavement’: How the ‘brutal’ deportation of a Harlesden father to Jamaica has distressed his teenage children left behind

Anthea Hart. Picture: YouTube

Risaan Udayakumar stabbing: Wembley parents slam teen’s seven year sentence for killing his sister’s ‘secret boyfriend’

Wembley victim Risaan Udayakumar was killed by his girlfriend's brother. Picture: Herts Police

Kilburn man who repeatedly beat his pregnant girlfriend is jailed for three years

Reece Penkert. Picture: CPS

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Children encouraged to sign up for Young’s Football Coaching School

Young's Football Coaching sessions are running sessions every Saturday morning at the Ark Academy in Wembley (pic: Young's Football Coaching School)

Brent Schools’ FA reflect on historic day with a record seven teams playing matches

The Brent under-12 girls' football team drew 1-1 with Arsenal (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

Places to celebrate St Patricks Day in Brent this weekend

Irish music and dancing at Wembley Park for St Patricks Day on March 17.

Northwick Park Hospital’s A&E hitting more four hour targets despite growing number of patients

London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust employees seen improved A& E services despite increase in patients coming in

Queensbury Tube Station death: Two men charged with Florin Pitic’s murder

Victim Florin Pitic. Picture: @999London
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists