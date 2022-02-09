St Nicholas pupils to relocate to Buxlow Prep School

Pupils at a Kingsbury primary will relocate to a Wembley school half an hour’s walk away from September under plans.

Fee-paying St Nicholas Preparatory School confirmed yesterday (February 8) that students would relocate to Buxlow Preparatory School.

The school has said this is due to the need for the St Nicholas nursery to grow and to create a ‘more vibrant’ community for primary pupils at Buxlow.

No announcement has been made as to whether Buxlow will be developed as a result.

Both schools are managed by the Inspired Learning Group.

A statement from the group said it was a “significant but exciting decision”.

“This move allows the nursery to meet growing local demand for spaces and the extra space will provide a wide range of opportunities for delivering an even more engaging curriculum for our youngest learners.

“This relocation gives children from reception through to Year 6 the opportunity to continue achieving academic success and enjoying personal development on a larger site, offering a more vibrant learning environment and even more opportunities for the development of social skills.

“Parents and pupils have already expressed support and enthusiasm for the move.”