Award-winning youth steel pan orchestra performing in Stonebridge and Harlesden ahead of #Brent 2020 festivals

Patrick McKay with members of the St Michael and All Angels Steel Orchestra. Picture: Patrick McKay Archant

Talented young steel pan musicians will entertain crowds ahead of performances in Kilburn and Harlesden this year.

Members of the St Michael and All Angels Steel Orchestra. Picture: Patrick McKay Members of the St Michael and All Angels Steel Orchestra. Picture: Patrick McKay

St Michaels and All Angels Steel Orchestra will perform at the Brent Hub Community Enterprise Centre, in Hillside, Stonebridge, tomorrow from 10.30am to 11.45am.

Next Saturday on March 14 they will showing their skills outside the Trinidad Roti Shop, in Craven Park Road, Harlesden, at the same time.

The group will be performing at The Kilburn High street party on July 11 and the Harlesden Bass Weekender on October 3 to 4, part of Brent's London Borough of Culture events.

The youths have an eclectic repetoire which includes classical, soca, reggae and pop music.

Patrick McKay, who leads the orchestra, said: "We are all very happy to be taking an active role in Brent Culture 2020 and welcome all ages and all sections of the community to come and join us."

He added: "For Culture 2020 we are forming a mass youth steel orchestra so now is a good time to come and learn to play steel pan."

The sessions for young people aged 8 and above are free.

In April they are forming an adult mass Steel Orchestra called The Grey Panthers Of Pan (GPOP) at the Brent Hub costing £5.

The orchestra won best band at the Notting Hill carnival in 2016 with Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive.

In October of the same year it was evicted from the St Michael's and All Angels church, where it has been based for 20 years, after trustees dissolved the charity.

They now practice on Mondays and Fridays at Roundwood Youth Centre, in Longstone Avenue, from 6.00pm to 7.45pm

On Saturday they practice at the Brent Hub from 9am to 1pm.

Mr McKay added: "We have recently been looking at some latin bossa nova pieces and the music of Burt Bacharach, so our performances we hope will have something for everyone.

"We will be taking requests for our future local performances from our audience present.

"We do intend to take part in The London Notting Hill Carnival later this year and also start to revisit our international aspirations and work with ensembles from abroad.

"However, our priority is all things Brent Culture 2020 as this is our opportunity to showcase where we live and love as well as our music to the whole world."