Tickets on sale for St Luke's Hospice's Midnight Walk

Published: 11:21 AM June 7, 2021

Following a year of cancelled events, a Kenton charity is bringing back its Midnight Walk.

St Luke’s Hospice is hoping to raise £12,000 by holding the live event on July 24 having held it virtually last year at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants can choose to take part in a five or nine-mile stroll starting in Byron Park, in Harrow, and social distancing measures will be in place.

St Luke's Hospice Midnight Walk is taking place once again - Credit: St Luke's

Hannah Richardson, St Luke’s director of fundraising, said: “After a difficult year for the Hospice, with events being cancelled or postponed, we are thrilled that we can finally begin to welcome back our events. The Midnight Walk is such a well-loved event in the community, and we are excited for you to experience the best one yet!

“The event is the perfect opportunity to shake off those lockdown blues and take part in a fun-filled event to support local hospice care.

"Everyone is welcome!”

Tickets start from £7.50 for children and £17.50 for adults, and includes a free t-shirt and a participant medal.

Visit www.stlukes-hospice.org/events/midnight-walk-2021-sponsored-by-st-georges-shopping-centre/