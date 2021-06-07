News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Tickets on sale for St Luke's Hospice's Midnight Walk

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:21 AM June 7, 2021   
St Luke's Hospice's charity Midnight Walk is back on as lockdown eases

St Luke's Hospice's charity Midnight Walk is back on as lockdown eases - Credit: Avnish Dusara

Following a year of cancelled events, a Kenton charity is bringing back its Midnight Walk.

St Luke’s Hospice is hoping to raise £12,000 by holding the live event on July 24 having held it virtually last year at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants can choose to take part in a five or nine-mile stroll starting in Byron Park, in Harrow, and social distancing measures will be in place.

St Luke's Hospice Midnight Walk is taking place once again

St Luke's Hospice Midnight Walk is taking place once again - Credit: St Luke's

Hannah Richardson, St Luke’s director of fundraising, said: “After a difficult year for the Hospice, with events being cancelled or postponed, we are thrilled that we can finally begin to welcome back our events. The Midnight Walk is such a well-loved event in the community, and we are excited for you to experience the best one yet!

“The event is the perfect opportunity to shake off those lockdown blues and take part in a fun-filled event to support local hospice care.

You may also want to watch:

"Everyone is welcome!”

Tickets start from £7.50 for children and £17.50 for adults, and includes a free t-shirt and a participant medal.

Visit www.stlukes-hospice.org/events/midnight-walk-2021-sponsored-by-st-georges-shopping-centre/

Most Read

  1. 1 Wembley crash leaves motorcyclist dead and another in hospital
  2. 2 Four men connected to Craig Small's death in Wembley to appear for trial next year
  3. 3 Grandmother's plea for witnesses a year after toddler shot in Harlesden
  1. 4 The best 5 fish and chip restaurants in Kilburn, according to TripAdvisor
  2. 5 Brent gunmen jailed for firearms offences linked to murder
  3. 6 Barrister says council's drill music review plan may 'penalise communities'
  4. 7 Brent Council faces £15m council tax deficit
  5. 8 £200,000 cash seized at Wembley flat in drugs probe
  6. 9 Two Brent gang members sentenced for £1.1m fraud involvement
  7. 10 Police officers in court charged with sharing pictures of murdered sisters
Charity Fundraiser
Lockdown Easing
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Abhishek Varma

Coronavirus

Wembley tour operator advises against travel abroad

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Ricardo P Lloyd

Harlesden actor enjoys zoom chat with Hollywood A-listers

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 09/09/15 of Queen Elizabeth II, who is to make history when she becomes the first B

Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
QPR's Charlie Austin and Derby's Graeme Shinnie battle for the ball

Queens Park Rangers

New QPR signing Charlie Austin excited to see what they can achieve

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus