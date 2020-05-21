Coronavirus: St Luke’s Hospice receives £1,000 to buy vital personal protection equipment from Harrow Giving

A Kenton hospice has been gifted a £1,000 grant by a local charity to buy essential personal protection equipment (PPE).

St Luke’s Hospice, in Kenton Grange, was given the vital funds by Harrow Giving following an urgent appeal to the charity for support.

Now not only can the extra equipment protect staff but it can also allow visitors to visit a patient in their last days.

The hospice, which provides end of life care to people, was facing a “dire shortage” of PPE.

At the height of the crisis, a third of St Luke’s patients were suffering with Covid-19.

As a result, they extended their patient admittance time to 11 pm, to maximise resource and to alleviate strain on the NHS.

Not only were nurses, doctors, and carers providing support, but they were also now dealing with the additional challenges and rigorous procedures that Covid-19 presented and demanded.

Amanda Ziegler, fundraising manager at St Luke’s said the grant has made a “real difference”,

“St Luke’s uses £100 worth of PPE equipment each day. This generous grant from Harrow Giving has enabled us to keep our patients, their families, and our frontline staff safe for 10 days.

The equipment will be used within our extremely busy 12 bedded inpatient unit (IPU) and by our Home Care teams who support patients and families in their own homes.”

She added: “With the help of additional PPE, we have managed to relax the visiting rules for our IPU when a patient is in their last days of life.

Thanks to the grant from Harrow Giving, we now have enough PPE to extend to visitors, which has greatly improved their safety.”

Amanda Ashton at Harrow Giving said: “Harrow Giving is pleased that it has been able to help support the ongoing and invaluable work of St Luke’s Hospice, as their dedicated staff continues to care for loved ones during these challenging times.”

As reported by this paper up to the week of May 14 there had been four deaths across Brent hospices out of a total 40 deaths since the pandemic started.

Harrow Giving is a trading name of Harrow Community Action, which is a consortium working to strengthen the voluntary and community sector.