‘Spirited’ co-founder of St Luke’s in Kenton has died peacefully in hospice she created

Ann Hatswell, co-founder of St Luke's Hospice, has died.

A spirited and kind former nurse has died peacefully in the Kenton-based hospice she co-founded.

Queen Elizabeth with Ann Hatswell, co-founder of St Luke's Hospice, at the Kenton Grange opening.

Ann Hatswell died at St Luke’s Hospice in Kenton Grange on November 4.

The mother-of-three was the first nurse at the original site in Harrow View which opened in 1987.

Before establishing St Luke’s, Ann worked as a general paediatric nurse and a clinical teacher at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington.

It was during a visit to another local end-of-life hospice that Ann saw the need for a similar service in Brent and Harrow.

Ann Hatswell, co-founder of St Luke's Hospice,was the first nurse when it opened in 1987.

Ann formed a board of trustees and raised money to launch the first hospice site in Harrow View.

Queen Elizabeth officially opened Kenton Grange when the hospice moved location in 2001, three years before Ann retired.

During St Luke’s 30th anniversary celebrations in 2017, Ann said: “What is so special about St Luke’s is that it was and still is a community project – a mosaic bringing together people from all walks of life and different characters working together to make a truly special place.

“Everybody that works at St Luke’s has St Luke’s in their hearts, and it is open to everyone. I knew right from the start that one of the most important parts of the care we gave was the little things. It is the little things that can make all the difference.”

St Luke’s chief executive, Alpana Malde, said: “Anyone who met Ann was instantly drawn to her because of her innate kindness, her lively spirited smile and her ability to make all around her feel better in themselves.

“She, with a few others, founded St Luke’s and we were honoured that she left life while being cared for by us.

“It was a very small way to say thank you for all she has done for the hospice over the years.”

“The day before Ann died, she was able to digitally watch the unveiling of her name on a pergola in the new St Luke’s memory garden in her honour, which reads ‘Ann Hatswell…because of you’. It was a very special moment. She lives on at St Luke’s and will always be remembered fondly by all at the hospice who knew her.”

To leave a tribute to Ann and make a donation to St Luke’s, visit https://annhatswell.muchloved.com/