Kensal Green church plants trees for platinum jubilee

The Queen’s platinum jubilee year was marked by St John's Church in Kensal Green with a symbol of eternity.

Kevin Traverse-Healy, representative Lieutenant for Westminster, formally planted two ornamental pear trees before a service. He was joined by Lady Victoria Borwick, who presented and formally planted two ornamental cherry trees, gifts from the Sakura Cherry tree project

The tree planting begins a year of celebrations at the church including the unveiling of two new stained glass windows as well as a parish lunch and reception in the summer.

Vicar David Ackerman commented that while Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2 1952, the coronation process began with the death of her father George VI on February 6.

He said: "The Queen’s father’s life of duty profoundly influenced his daughter.

“During The Queen's first Christmas Message in 1952, Her Majesty said that she would serve all the days of her life, and 2022 is a year to celebrate that she has been true to her word.”

