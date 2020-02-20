Search

Former Colindale school pupils invited to 'take over' Kensal Green pub for 1980s style reunion

PUBLISHED: 12:40 20 February 2020

Fiona Mohan and the class of '83. Picture: Fiona Mohan

Fiona Mohan and the class of '83. Picture: Fiona Mohan

Archant

Pupils who attended a Colindale Catholic school in the 1980s are invited to a big reunion in Kensal Green.

St James RC School 'Old Girl' Fiona Mohan is organising the knees up at the William IV pub, in Harrow Road, on February 29 from 7pm to 11pm,

The school's former head Sister Raymunda is attending and has suggested proceeds from a raffle go to St Roses in Cricklewood, an open project for people who need help and respite in the area.

A £10 ticket includes a glass of fizz for each attendee on arrival, some sandwiches and a hot buffet later at 9pm.

The cash will also go towards flowers for some teachers.

Ms Mohan said: "A few of us are organising a school reunion for school leavers of 1981 -1989.

"It will be a lot of fun going down memory lane, seeing old school mates and some teachers and of course, our era of the 80s had the best music ever!"

For tickets click here

