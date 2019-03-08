Search

Advanced search

Remembrance Day takes over the curriculum at St Gregory's Catholic Science College

PUBLISHED: 16:46 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 08 November 2019

Staff and pupils gathered for St Gregory Catholic Science College Remembrance Day commemorations

Staff and pupils gathered for St Gregory Catholic Science College Remembrance Day commemorations

Archant

Pupils from a Kenton secondary school have placed over 550 commemorative crosses in the school's Prayer Garden in the lead up to Remembrance Day.

Staff and pupils gathered for St Gregory Catholic Science College Remembrance Day commemorationsStaff and pupils gathered for St Gregory Catholic Science College Remembrance Day commemorations

War themes have been incorporated into lessons across the whole school curriculum at St Gregory's Catholic Science College, in Donnington Road, this week ahead of Remembrance Day on November 11.

Every pupil in years 7, 8 and 9 made a small wooden cross and poppy in their design technology lesson.

In art classes they painted their cross and poppy and in their RE lesson, they wrote a prayer of remembrance and thanksgiving for a soldier they had either researched or who had been a member of their family.

You may also want to watch:

The prayer and the name of each pupil's chosen soldier were engraved onto the crosses made by pupils.

The crosses were placed in the school's garden in a regimented format, resembling that of a war cemetery.

On Wednesday morning pupils and staff gathered around the crosses for an assembly to mark Remembrance Day, where pupils offered prayers of thanks to those who gave their lives in the Great War and all subsequent conflicts.

As well as lessons on WW1 trench warfare in history classes, pupils have been learning about the impact of conflict on population pyramids in geography, calculated ratios and percentages of the number of people who died in conflict during maths lessons and they also performed the solemn "Last Post" in music lessons.

Parts of a poppy flower was studied in science, they learnt the vocabulary of war in French lessons and analysed war poetry in English.

Headteacher, Mr Andrew Prindiville, said: "This wonderful initiative, spearheaded by our Religious Education Department, has helped to educate our pupils about the significance of the First World War and has brought the whole school community together in prayerful contemplation and thanksgiving."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parents launch petition as cameras found in childrens’ toilet at Neasden primary school

Mitchell Brook Primary School is in Neasden (Pic credit: Google streetview)

Free firework spectacular and ‘Light the Night’ festival at Wembley Park

Free 'Light Up The Night festival returns to Wembley Park

Officer in hospital after driver reverses into police car in Wembley

The officer was taken to hospital after a driver reversed his car into a police car and then drove off. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden charity founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu wins Pride of Britain’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Sickle Cell Society co-founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu with Janet Jackson at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Tim Merry©

Leocardo Loney, 83, who vanished from Wembley care home died after ‘severe failings’ by Brent Council, inquest hears

Leocardo Loney. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Most Read

Parents launch petition as cameras found in childrens’ toilet at Neasden primary school

Mitchell Brook Primary School is in Neasden (Pic credit: Google streetview)

Free firework spectacular and ‘Light the Night’ festival at Wembley Park

Free 'Light Up The Night festival returns to Wembley Park

Officer in hospital after driver reverses into police car in Wembley

The officer was taken to hospital after a driver reversed his car into a police car and then drove off. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden charity founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu wins Pride of Britain’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Sickle Cell Society co-founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu with Janet Jackson at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Tim Merry©

Leocardo Loney, 83, who vanished from Wembley care home died after ‘severe failings’ by Brent Council, inquest hears

Leocardo Loney. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brennan wants defensive improvement against Eastbourne Borough

Wealdstone celebrate a goal. Picture: Adam Williams

Barbet ruled out and Leistner a doubt for Middlesbrough

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Cricket: Handscomb named Middlesex captain

Australia's Peter Handscomb during a nets session (pic Jason O'Brien/PA)

Remembrance Day takes over the curriculum at St Gregory’s Catholic Science College

Staff and pupils gathered for St Gregory Catholic Science College Remembrance Day commemorations

Dawn Butler to stand for Labour deputy leader after Tom Watson quits

Dawn Butler, Labour Party candidate for Brent Central, wants to replace Tom Watson as deputy leader.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists