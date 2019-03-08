Remembrance Day takes over the curriculum at St Gregory's Catholic Science College

Pupils from a Kenton secondary school have placed over 550 commemorative crosses in the school's Prayer Garden in the lead up to Remembrance Day.

Staff and pupils gathered for St Gregory Catholic Science College Remembrance Day commemorations Staff and pupils gathered for St Gregory Catholic Science College Remembrance Day commemorations

War themes have been incorporated into lessons across the whole school curriculum at St Gregory's Catholic Science College, in Donnington Road, this week ahead of Remembrance Day on November 11.

Every pupil in years 7, 8 and 9 made a small wooden cross and poppy in their design technology lesson.

In art classes they painted their cross and poppy and in their RE lesson, they wrote a prayer of remembrance and thanksgiving for a soldier they had either researched or who had been a member of their family.

The prayer and the name of each pupil's chosen soldier were engraved onto the crosses made by pupils.

The crosses were placed in the school's garden in a regimented format, resembling that of a war cemetery.

On Wednesday morning pupils and staff gathered around the crosses for an assembly to mark Remembrance Day, where pupils offered prayers of thanks to those who gave their lives in the Great War and all subsequent conflicts.

As well as lessons on WW1 trench warfare in history classes, pupils have been learning about the impact of conflict on population pyramids in geography, calculated ratios and percentages of the number of people who died in conflict during maths lessons and they also performed the solemn "Last Post" in music lessons.

Parts of a poppy flower was studied in science, they learnt the vocabulary of war in French lessons and analysed war poetry in English.

Headteacher, Mr Andrew Prindiville, said: "This wonderful initiative, spearheaded by our Religious Education Department, has helped to educate our pupils about the significance of the First World War and has brought the whole school community together in prayerful contemplation and thanksgiving."