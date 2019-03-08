Willesden pupils deliver uniquely designed bags to the homeless at Harlesden's Salvation Army

Pupils from St Andrew & St Francis deliver bags to the homeless at Harlesden's Salvation Army. Picture: Leroy Simpson Archant

Pupils from a Willesden primary school made special bags which they filled and donated to the homeless in Brent.

Pupils from St Andrew & St Francis with community leaders at Harlesden's Salvation Army. Picture: Leroy Simpson Pupils from St Andrew & St Francis with community leaders at Harlesden's Salvation Army. Picture: Leroy Simpson

Some 54 year 4 pupils at St Andrew and St Francis CoE Primary School, in Belton Road, headed down the Salvation Army in Harlesden on November 8.

They presented staff at the Manor Park Road charity with practical donations that that they had packed in individually designed craft bags.

Cllr Lia Colacicco, deputy mayor of Brent, opened the event and praised the children for what they had achieved and encouraged them to continue their "excellent work for people in need" in their local community.

Captain Kook Rho, leader of the charity then used an interactive presentation to tell pupils what the Salvation Army is and what staff do for people in need.

TJ Agard, of Brent Hubs, explained how they arrange practical supports to meet the needs of vulnerable residents.

Earlier this year 16 pupils made uniquely designed pillow cases which were donated to the homeless at the winter night shelter.

Captain Kook Rho said: "I was really overwhelmed not only by the amount of goods they brought today but more by their love and compassion to people who are less fortunate.

"We, at Harlesden Salvation Army, are continually inspired by the dedication and generosity of supporters, who answer the call to give again and again.

"We look forward to a continuing partnership with all pupils of St Andrew and St Francis.'

The event was organised by Harlesden community leader Leroy Simpson.