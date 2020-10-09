Search

John Lennon’s 80th birthday: SSE Arena Wembley illuminated to pay tribute to Beatles star

PUBLISHED: 15:57 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 09 October 2020

The SSE Arena, Wembley is illuminated to commemorate John Lennon at 80 years old, Wembley Park, Picture: Amanda Rose

The SSE Arena, Wembley is illuminated to commemorate John Lennon at 80 years old, Wembley Park, Picture: Amanda Rose

Amanda Rose

Wembley Park’s SSE Arena is to be illuminated when it gets dark to pay tribute to John Lennon on what would be his 80th birthday.

John Lennon performing at Empire Pool - now The SSE Arena, Wembley - in the band�s final UK concert performance on May 1, 1966. Picture: Amanda RoseJohn Lennon performing at Empire Pool - now The SSE Arena, Wembley - in the band�s final UK concert performance on May 1, 1966. Picture: Amanda Rose

Regeneration giant Quintain is paying tribute to The Beatles star by illuminating arena this evening (Friday) from 6.20pm to 10pm,

The illumination includes John Lennon performing at Empire Pool, now The SSE Arena, Wembley, in the band’s final UK concert performance on May 1, 1966.

John was shot and killed at his New York home when he was 40 by Mark David Chapman who pleaded guilty to his murder and has remained in jail ever since.

Josh McNorton, cultural director at Quintain, said Wembley Park is “recognised for its heritage as a global home of live music” adding: “Our tribute to John Lennon celebrates his life and legacy to the area.

“Now, more than ever, we feel it’s important for us to unite, come together and commemorate special milestones of Wembley Park’s defining history and give the public the chance to see, on a grand scale, this iconic archive photograph, capturing the band’s final UK concert performance.”

John Lennon's 80th birthday: SSE Arena Wembley illuminated to pay tribute to Beatles star

