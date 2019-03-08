Squatters break into empty Kingsbury property and put it on the market

When Jasmine Fakir moved from her Kingsbury home to take care of her poorly mother she did not expect squatters to move in and try and sell it.

Strangers broke into the empty Bacon Lane property, changed the locks and then put the house on the market through three estate agents.

Ms Fakir was notified by Brent Council's empty property officer, Jaqueline Connerky, who found out after neighbours reported the property via Brent's Empty Property hotline.

"I was petrified," said Ms Fakir, who has since sold her home via Auction House. "I was shaking. A neighbour told us that estate agents had been round. Jacqueline then called a locksmith, and the police told the estate agents what had happened.

"It was Jacqueline's perseverance with helping me that finally brought matters to a conclusion."

In the end, Ms Fakir sold the house - and the new owners are considering applying to Brent for an empty property grant allowing the town hall to house someone in need there while it's empty.