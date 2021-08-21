Joe Root and Ben Chilwell join call for NHS vaccine volunteers

Published: 12:01 AM August 21, 2021

Stars from the world of sport have backed an NHS call for more volunteers to help with the vaccine rollout.

NHS Volunteer Responders is urgently calling for more stewards for vaccination sites as demand has soared.

Curtis Coleman, a steward volunteer in Brent, said: “I’ve been on furlough for quite some time and I just thought I needed to get out the house and really try and help contribute to the pandemic in some way.

"It sounds strange to say, but the atmosphere is amazing. It’s really positive and everyone is excited to be getting their jabs.”

England men’s cricket captain Joe Root said: “The NHS has been amazing throughout these unprecedented times.

You may also want to watch:

"Please show your support by volunteering with the vaccine rollout this summer. Let’s make sure we’re doing everything we can to look out for each other and the generations to come.”

Chelsea and England footballer Ben Chilwell said: “This is an amazing opportunity to do something really incredible this summer and be part of the team of heroes that have been working so hard to get everyone jabbed.”

Professor Sir Keith Willet, from NHS England, said: “We are incredibly appreciative of everyone that has stepped forward to support the vaccine rollout so far.

"All out vaccination volunteers are performing a critical role and are a key part of the programme’s success. Our steward volunteers do a fantastic job of freeing up our staff to focus on the task at hand, and at this crucial stage we need these volunteers now more than ever so we can make sure as many eligible people as possible get all their jabs done.”

Rugby captain Stephan Lewies, whose club Harlequins are hosting a vaccination centre at Twickenham, said: “Volunteering to help the rollout is just one way you can show your gratitude to our amazing NHS. It has been phenomenal to see how quickly the NHS has delivered the vaccine programme. They’re working incredibly hard and fast to get the younger age groups jabbed and double jabbed and they need your support.”

Visit www.nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk to learn about volunteering as a steward and to sign up.