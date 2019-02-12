Last call for Brent’s up and coming athletes to apply for funding

Athletes in Brent with dreams of stardom have just days to apply for funding to achieve their goals.

Everyone Active, which runs the Vale Farm Sports Centre in Sudbury and the Moberly Sports Centre in Queen’s Park, is urging aspiring sports stars to apply for funding and support as part of its Sporting Champions scheme before it closes next Friday (Feb 22).

The scheme, now in its fourth year, offers free access to training facilities, financial support and expert advice.

Sponsorship grants of up to £5,000 are available to help advanced athletes towards their training and competition costs.

There are also mentoring sessions led by sports stars including Olympic silver medallist Colin Jackson CBE.

Duncan Jefford, scheme director, said: “We have excited plans for the future of the scheme and I would encourage any athletes from Brent that are looking not just for funding but also mentoring for their future sports career to apply.”

