Global spirtual leader Acharya Swamishree Maharaj who founded Kingsbury Temple has died

PUBLISHED: 11:34 16 July 2020

Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj, the founder of world's first eco-temple in Kingsbury. Picture: Kingsbury Temple

Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj, the founder of world's first eco-temple in Kingsbury. Picture: Kingsbury Temple

The spiritual founder of the world’s first eco-temple in Kingsbury has died aged 78.

Acharya Swamishree Maharaj carried along a parade to celebrate Kingsbury Temple's fifth anniversary. Picture: David NathanAcharya Swamishree Maharaj carried along a parade to celebrate Kingsbury Temple's fifth anniversary. Picture: David Nathan

Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj, founder of Maninagar Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan Shree Swaminarayan Mandir (Kingsbury Temple), passed away on July 16.

Kingsbury worshippers, along with “hundreds and thousands of his followers around the world” will now observe an eleven-day period of remembrance and devotion in his honour.

Acharya Swamishree Maharaj, known by his followers as Bapa, was global leader of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan - a worldwide organisation dedicated to the progression of spiritual, social and cultural value,

Boris Johnson met His Divine Holiness (HDH) at the opening of Kingsbury Temple in 2014 while Mayor of London.

In 2016 Sadiq Khan met Acharya Swamishree Maharaj at the temple before taking office as the new London mayor.

Acharya Swamishree Maharaj was born on May 28 1942 in the village of Bharasar in Kutch, Gujarat, India.

Later be became personal aide to spiritual leader Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa before being appointed his heir and successor on February 28 1979,

During his leadership, Acharya Swamishree Maharaj presided over spiritual, cultural and social progression establishments around the world including UK, North America, Africa, Australia, UAE and all across India.

When Kingsbury Temple opened in 2014 it was lauded for its green credentials.

Last year at a celebration to mark the Mandir’s fifth anniversary HDH was held aloft in a golden chariot during a grand parade in Kingsbury.

The three-mile parade saw dancers, floats and musicians led by the Mandir’s prestigious Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band.

Dr Mahesh Varsani, trustee of the UK arm of the organisation said Acharya Swamishree Maharaj was “revered as many things” adding: “For the wider Shree

Swaminarayan Gadi Family, he was simply known as Bapa – Father. He was and forever will be our Father.

Despite his majestic qualities and global status, which have been accoladed by world leaders, he had the time, energy and love to be a Father for his each and every child. It is that which we will miss most sorely.”

