News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Gallery

'Brave new streets of London' – photo collection captures a city under Covid

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 11:42 AM August 3, 2021    Updated: 11:53 AM August 3, 2021
Heavy rain, Piccadilly Circus, London, 2020

Heavy rain, Piccadilly Circus, London, 2020 - Credit: Abbas M Ahmed

A South Kilburn photographer spent 2020 walking the streets of London, recording a city coming to terms with life in a pandemic.

Abbas M Ahmed was born in Baghdad, Iraq, and moved to London as a child. Now 28, he works as a sales manager in the City.

A keen photographer, he captures moments of everyday life, inspired by faces, lights, shadows and objects that are somehow out of place.

Stories from across London are captured on his website and Instagram page. Abbas said he favours the "unrestricted form of art" of street photography that "allows you to express or link your emotions to others".

Yellow handbag, Mayfair

Yellow handbag, Mayfair - Credit: Abbas M Ahmed

"I picked up the camera in the early days of the global pandemic to project the stories I saw in the brave new streets of London via photographs to my viewers," said Abbas.

"Sunk in my own thoughts and emotions at the strike of the new world we were unpleasantly introduced to, I found myself in desperate need to voice my emotions and let people know my side of the story we have all become a part of. So, I began to take my evening walks, observing the city – empty were the streets I roamed in search of normality."

You may also want to watch:

Abbas went out every evening, until he "began to witness London somewhat adjust and learn to breath in its new restricted lifestyle". 

In the shadow, Piccadilly Circus, 2020

In the shadow, Piccadilly Circus, 2020 - Credit: Abbas M Ahmed

"As I watched the city I love go through this, a spark of urge within me wanted to project this to others so the next time I went out for my evening walk, I took a rarely used camera I had for occasions...snap! - a six-foot, sharp-featured man stood in the heart of Piccadilly Circus looking down at the staircase emerging from its underground station, awaiting someone, the bright lights of the city shining behind him yet slowly lighting up the darkness in front," said Abbas. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Two men charged with murder in connection with missing pensioner with links to Willesden
  2. 2 Police appeal to find missing 12-year-old boy
  3. 3 'Brave new streets of London' – photo collection captures a city under Covid
  1. 4 Officer's leg broken after e-scooter rider fails to stop, say police
  2. 5 Landlord faces jail if he tries to evict Kilburn tenants
  3. 6 Diamond thief prepared for £4.2m heist at Cricklewood hotel
  4. 7 More images released after 'violence and disorder' at Euro 2020 final at Wembley
  5. 8 Man charged with indecent exposure and voyeurism in West Hampstead
  6. 9 Teenager jailed for murder of Jamalie Maleek in Northwick Park
  7. 10 Drunk and off-duty Met officer sentenced after assaulting man

"Almost two years on I find myself seeing, capturing and sharing stories like the one above with an inexpressible passion and commitment to continue." 

Smoke in the West end

Smoke in the West end - Credit: Abbas M Ahmed

Piccadilly Circus, London. 2021

Piccadilly Circus, London. 2021 - Credit: Abbas M Ahmed

Heavy heart, Soho, London 2021

Heavy heart, Soho, London 2021 - Credit: Abbas M Ahmed

Drifting apart. West End, London, 2020

Drifting apart. West End, London, 2020 - Credit: Abbas M Ahmed

Shut, Soho, London, 2020

Shut, Soho, London, 2020 - Credit: Abbas M Ahmed

Chair, Carnaby Street, London, 2020

Chair, Carnaby Street, London, 2020 - Credit: Abbas M Ahmed

Phone call, Mayfair, London, 2020

Phone call, Mayfair, London, 2020 - Credit: Abbas M Ahmed

Solitude, Oxford Street, London, 2021

Solitude, Oxford Street, London, 2021 - Credit: Abbas M Ahmed

Visit Abbas's website at www.abbasmahmed.com or find him on Instagram at www.instagram.com/absalpha

Kilburn News
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tim Danby and Heather La'Frenais, secretary and chair of the Marley Walk Residents' Association

Planning and Development

Willesden Green residents oppose mosque's housing block application

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Maloree Junior and Infant school pupils wish Tom Dean good luck in the Tokyo Olympics

Olympics | Video

Brondesbury Park pupils wish Olympic swimmer Tom Dean good luck

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Great Britain's Tom Dean with his gold medal celebrates after winning the Men's 200m Freestyle at To

Olympics

Former Brent school boy Tom Dean wins Gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Sian Davies is retiring as executive head of Malorees Infant & Junior School

Education News

Head of school attended by Tom Dean, Zadie Smith and Rachel Yankey set...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon