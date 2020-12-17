'Carroll of Hope': Midwives join Carroll Thompson for charity single

Published: 12:13 PM December 17, 2020

Carroll Thompson and the Midwifery Ambassadors Choir perform Somewhere Over The Rainbow as "Carroll of Hope". - Credit: Best Beginnings

More than 50 midwives have joined forces with "Queen of Lovers Rock" Carroll Thompson for a charity single as a "Carroll of Hope".

The cover of Somewhere Over the Rainbow celebrates midwives who have helped birth more than 500,000 babies across the UK since the first lockdown.

It is part of a campaign to raise £500,000 via GoFundMe for early years charity Best Beginnings - one pound for each baby born since the beginning of the pandemic.

The money will help Best Beginnings launch a new version of its multi-award-winning Baby Buddy app - an NHS approved pregnancy and parenting app which has supported more than quarter of a million parents across the UK.

Brent resident Carroll said: "It was pure joy to create this single with so many fantastic midwives from across the country and to know the money raised through it will support the launch of Baby Buddy 2.0.

"My mother was a senior midwife for many years, so I am aware of the importance of supporting and empowering all parents and the positive impact that Baby Buddy will create.

"I dedicate this song to midwives everywhere and to all the families now and in the future that will benefit from Best Beginnings’ powerful and empowering work."

The midwives featured on the single are from the Midwifery Ambassadors Choir, which helps their own wellbeing and celebrates the work of colleagues.

Alison Baum OBE, chief executive and founder of Best Beginnings, said: “I am thrilled that the Midwifery Ambassador Network and Caroll Thompson have created Carroll of Hope to help raise vital funds for Best Beginnings.

"Since the first lockdown midwives in the UK have brought more than half a million new babies into this world. By supporting this Christmas single you’ll be celebrating midwives everywhere and supporting the 'birth' of Baby Buddy 2.0. Together we can make a difference for future generations.”

The song can be found on Best Beginning’s YouTube channel and at https://www.gofundme.com/f/CarrollOfHope