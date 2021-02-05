News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dollis Hill local looks for reassurance of gritting as snowfall forecast

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:37 PM February 5, 2021   
Parkside, Dollis Hill in January 

Steep Parkside, Dollis Hill in January - Credit: Alison Hopkins

With cold weather forecast this weekend, Dollis Hill locals have urged for the area's steep roads be gritted if it snows.

Brent was blanketed in snow on January 24 and the Met Office is forecasting icy conditions on Sunday and into next week.

Alison Hopkins claimed the steep roads in Dollis Hill were not gritted last month. 

"The only access and egress to Dollis Hill Lane, Campbell Gordon Way and Gladstone Park Gardens at the western end of Dollis Hill is via Parkside.

"At the eastern end, it is via The Crescent," she said.

"Parkside is very steep, as is The Crescent.  

Parkside, Dollis Hill in January 

Alison Hopkins doesn't believe Parkside in Dollis Hill was gritted in January - Credit: Alison Hopkins

"Neither road was gritted overnight and as a result, both roads were impassable with a number of thankfully minor accidents."

A Brent Council spokesperson said: “We have a comprehensive Winter Service plan that we follow during severe weather.

“These roads, The Crescent and Parkside, are on our priority gritting routes.

Parkside, Dollis Hill

Parkside, Dollis Hill in January - Credit: Alison Hopkins

"They were treated three times in advance of the snow over the weekend (January 23/34).

"However, even if roads are treated before, during and after snowfall, it doesn’t stop snow from building up on quiet residential streets, temporarily, if the snow is heavy and the road traffic is light.”

