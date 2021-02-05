Dollis Hill local looks for reassurance of gritting as snowfall forecast
With cold weather forecast this weekend, Dollis Hill locals have urged for the area's steep roads be gritted if it snows.
Brent was blanketed in snow on January 24 and the Met Office is forecasting icy conditions on Sunday and into next week.
Alison Hopkins claimed the steep roads in Dollis Hill were not gritted last month.
"The only access and egress to Dollis Hill Lane, Campbell Gordon Way and Gladstone Park Gardens at the western end of Dollis Hill is via Parkside.
"At the eastern end, it is via The Crescent," she said.
"Parkside is very steep, as is The Crescent.
"Neither road was gritted overnight and as a result, both roads were impassable with a number of thankfully minor accidents."
A Brent Council spokesperson said: “We have a comprehensive Winter Service plan that we follow during severe weather.
“These roads, The Crescent and Parkside, are on our priority gritting routes.
"They were treated three times in advance of the snow over the weekend (January 23/34).
"However, even if roads are treated before, during and after snowfall, it doesn’t stop snow from building up on quiet residential streets, temporarily, if the snow is heavy and the road traffic is light.”