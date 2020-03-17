Search

Harlesden house fire: Warning as smouldering cigarette causes blaze in a drawer full of paper

PUBLISHED: 11:48 17 March 2020

Fire crews and paramedics respond to house fire in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Fire crews and paramedics respond to house fire in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Archant

A woman was treated for smoke inhalation in Harlesden after a smouldering cigarette started a fire in a paper-filled drawer.

Fire crews and paramedics respond to house fire in Harlesden. Picture: David NathanFire crews and paramedics respond to house fire in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Fire crews were called to Oldfield Road at 2.20pm yesterday (March 16) to reports of a blaze.

The woman was administered oxygen by fire fighters and then further treated by London Ambulance Service crews at the scene.

Residents smelt burning coming from their house whilst they were in the garden, the London Fire Brigade said.

A spokesperson said: “It appears that a cigarette fell into an open wooden drawer containing paper.

A man attempted to tackle the fire with a bucket and pans of water.”

Fire fighters removed the wooden drawer which was still smouldering

They also installed three fire alarms in the property after noticing their were no working alarms in place.

Issuing a warning to households, a LFB spokesperson said: “It is important to make sure your cigarette is extinguished properly and the best advice is to have an inch of water in the ashtray to make sure it is right out.

“Homes need multiple smoke alarms or you won’t be properly covered.

“Ideal spots for smoke alarms include rooms where you leave electrical equipment running like satellite boxes, computers or heaters; any room where you smoke, and anywhere you charge your mobile or laptop.

“As a minimum you should have smoke alarms on every floor - in the hallways and the rooms you use the most, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen.

They should be tested regularly.”

Two fire engines from Willesden and Park Royal attended.

The fire was under control by 2.30pm

