Search

Advanced search

Smokers urged to properly stub out cigarettes following Kilburn fire

PUBLISHED: 08:04 30 June 2020

Advice for smokers following fire in Kilburn. Picture: @LondonFire

Advice for smokers following fire in Kilburn. Picture: @LondonFire

Archant

People are being urged to stub out their cigarettes properly following a blaze in Kilburn.

Fire crews were called to a block of flats in Mapesbury Road on June 25.

Around 40 people left the building before the Brigade arrived.

A small part of a garage roof on the ground floor was damaged by fire.

You may also want to watch:

No-one was injured.

The Brigade’s fire investigators believe the fire was caused by the unsafe disposal of a cigarette.

Station Commander Karl Smith said: “On arrival crews were faced with heavy smoke and discovered a small fire in the roof of a garage.

“Fires caused by smoking materials including cigarettes, roll-ups, cigars and pipes, result in more deaths than any other type of fire. Stub cigarettes out properly and always dispose of them carefully.

“Make sure smoking materials are cold before emptying ashtrays.

“Preferably wet stubs before throwing them into a bin.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two Met officers arrested over photos of murdered sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Tributes paid to Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman murdered in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

New images of Fryent Country Park murder victims released

Nicole is on the right and Bibaa the left. Picture: Met Police

Community quizzes Harlesden and Stonebridge Met officers in live online meeting

Sgt Marcus Hanvey answering reader's question at live Zoom meeting. Picture: BK Times

Smokers urged to properly stub out cigarettes following Kilburn fire

Advice for smokers following fire in Kilburn. Picture: @LondonFire

Most Read

Two Met officers arrested over photos of murdered sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Tributes paid to Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman murdered in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

New images of Fryent Country Park murder victims released

Nicole is on the right and Bibaa the left. Picture: Met Police

Community quizzes Harlesden and Stonebridge Met officers in live online meeting

Sgt Marcus Hanvey answering reader's question at live Zoom meeting. Picture: BK Times

Smokers urged to properly stub out cigarettes following Kilburn fire

Advice for smokers following fire in Kilburn. Picture: @LondonFire

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Northwick Park Hospital seeking volunteers to trial Covid Vaccine

Dr Alastair McGregor, consultant for infectious diseases at Northwick Park. Picture: LNWUH

Fire crews tackle unit blaze in Park Royal industrial estate

Fire crews in Park Royal industrial park where battery unit ablaze. Picture: David Nathan

Smokers urged to properly stub out cigarettes following Kilburn fire

Advice for smokers following fire in Kilburn. Picture: @LondonFire

Middlesex ‘may host spectators’ in matches at Lord’s says chief executive

MCC members queue to get into Lord's before the 2019 Ashes Test between England and Australia

Coronavirus: County cricket cleared to start on August 1

Essex celebrate winning the County Championship title in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)