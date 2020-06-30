Smokers urged to properly stub out cigarettes following Kilburn fire

Advice for smokers following fire in Kilburn. Picture: @LondonFire Archant

People are being urged to stub out their cigarettes properly following a blaze in Kilburn.

Fire crews were called to a block of flats in Mapesbury Road on June 25.

Around 40 people left the building before the Brigade arrived.

A small part of a garage roof on the ground floor was damaged by fire.

No-one was injured.

The Brigade’s fire investigators believe the fire was caused by the unsafe disposal of a cigarette.

Station Commander Karl Smith said: “On arrival crews were faced with heavy smoke and discovered a small fire in the roof of a garage.

“Fires caused by smoking materials including cigarettes, roll-ups, cigars and pipes, result in more deaths than any other type of fire. Stub cigarettes out properly and always dispose of them carefully.

“Make sure smoking materials are cold before emptying ashtrays.

“Preferably wet stubs before throwing them into a bin.”