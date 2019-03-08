London Marathon: Queen's Park councillor smashes target raising £1,750 for Kensal Rise Library

A Queen’s Park councillor smashed his £1,000 target - and his speed - running his 10th marathon for a community library in Kensal Rise.

Cllr James Denselow raised £1,750 for the Friends of Kensal Rise Library at the London Marathon on Sunday.

He took just three hours 38 minutes to run the 26 mile route, his personal best.

He's also challenged himself to read 26 books this year.

He said: “It was my quickest yet and completely exhausting. As ever the crowds were amazing and get you through.

“It was great to have the support of the mayor of London and the mayor of Brent!

“Huge thanks to all the volunteers at Kensal Rise Library, all those who sponsored me and those who came down to cheer me.

“I'm only 10 books into my marathon reading challenge so need to up my reading pace!

Campaigners for the library in Bathurst Road need £11,000 to pay for a special children's corner.